Bank holiday weather: Met Éireann updates Status Yellow warnings to affect 24 counties tonight

Spells of heavy rain are expected in some counties, leading to possible spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

It was a dry, bright start to the day today but Status Yellow warnings are due come into effect for most of the country this evening and tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a warning for Connacht, Clare and Tipperary that is in place from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow morning.

From 11pm today until 10am tomorrow, a Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Monaghan and Cavan.

Overnight, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Waterford from 4am on Saturday.

It will be in place until midday, bringing very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110km/hr.

Weather Explainer : What are weather status warnings

However, the forecast for the start of today is dry, clear and bright with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Met Éireann predicts cloud will gradually thicken throughout the day before outbreaks of rain develop in the west and southwest as the day progresses.

These showers will extend eastwards and the chance of spot flooding is likely.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected before dropping to lows of 9 to 12 degrees tonight.

Outbreaks of heavy rain will continue into the night, along with the risk of spot flooding.

Tomorrow, a wet and blustery start to the day in the south of the country will gradually clear as the rain spreads eastwards.

Brighter and drier conditions in the east will extend to all parts of the country by early afternoon, Met Éireann forecasts.

High temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are expected.

The Bank Holiday Weekend will bring a mixed forecast, beginning wet and windy before sunny spells and showers arrive on Sunday and Monday.

Storm Antoni

Meanwhile, Storm Antoni is set to batter Northern Ireland this weekend.

The UK Met Office has warned those living in all counties will feel the effects of the storm which is set to bring unseasonably wet and windy conditions and may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.

The updated weather warning will come in to effect at midnight on Friday and will last until 11am on Saturday.

There will be risks of homes and businesses flooding, causing damage to some buildings.

It comes as weather warnings concerning Storm Antoni have been issued across the UK.