Fire up the BBQs this Bank Holiday weekend as Ireland is set to enjoy some summer sunshine at last.

Bank Holiday weather forecast: Ireland to bask in sunshine as temperatures to reach 19C

Met Eireann has predicted that this weekend will be dry with temperatures to reach 19 degrees.

"The start of the week will be wet enough for many places but on Thursday things start to change," Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy told Independent.ie. "There will be a warm front on Thursday that will bring warmer temperatures and possibly some rain.

"Temperatures will rise to a high of 14 degrees but it won't be that warm." Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Gerry Murphy said that temperatures will start to improve.

"On Friday and the weekend, temperatures will begin to improve with highs of 19 degrees. Temperatures will be highest in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster. "It will remain mainly dry throughout the weekend with a fair amount of dry weather."

This week's forecast Tuesday night: Cold, breezy and dry for most but heavy showers will affect western and northwestern parts and showers will push eastwards overnight Lowest air temperatures 1 to 4 degrees with ground frost in areas sheltered from the moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Wednesday: A cool, blustery day with a mixture of sunny spells and passing heavy showers of rain and hail. Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds. The showers will die away in the evening and the winds will ease followed by a chilly night with minimum of 2 to 5 degrees and a slight ground frost developing.

Thursday: A warm front will move up over Ireland on Thursday bringing in milder weather for the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Rather cloudy overall with possibly some mist and drizzle on Atlantic coasts. But some bright weather too, best in the east of the country and to the lee of high ground. Temperatures will in the mid teens, and into the high teens in sunny areas.

Online Editors