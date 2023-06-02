Bank holiday tourism boom as families flock to the coast to savour sun

Good weather sparks surge in hotel bookings

Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke enjoy the good weather at the Armada Hotel in Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Ieland’s spell of warm and sunny weather has delivered an early-season boom for the tourism industry, with hotels, guesthouses and restaurants reporting a surge in bookings.

Parts of the country could hit 25C over this bank holiday weekend as families make the most of the sunshine.

Hotels near coastal resorts and beauty spots have attracted the bulk of the bookings surge, and hailed it as a perfectly timed boost.

So great has been the rush for short breaks that many hotels and restaurants have had to hire extra staff.

Some hotels said midweek bookings are 80pc up on the same period last year.​

John Burke, the managing director of the Armada Hotel in west Clare, said the good weather could not have come at a better time.

“If we get glorious weather like this too late in the season, we don’t get the full benefit of it as many people already have their holiday plans made,” he said.

“But having this type of weather this early in the season really is a godsend because people opt for impromptu short breaks.”

The hotel has a thriving wedding business, and Mr Burke said the weather was a double-boost after it was voted Ireland’s best four-star facility earlier this year.

“People have decided to take last-minute weekend breaks, some have decided to take a few days midweek near the coast to enjoy the sunshine and some have even decided to book meals if they’re on day trips,” he said.

Aidan Quirke, the managing director of the Round Tower Hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford, which is fully booked this weekend, said the good weather has been “an absolute game-changer for us”.

“We’ve been able to offer direct bookings and not rely on online booking sites, thus being able to offer cheaper rates and save on fees and commissions,” he said.

“I think every hotel in a coastal area is enjoying a major boost thanks to the weather.

“That’s not just in terms of accommodation, but also food. Our restaurant is fully booked for Saturday evening and almost fully booked for Friday. It’s been a huge boost.”

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (29th of May - 4th of June)

Neil Grant, the manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, Co Cork, said the sunshine promises to make it the best late May-early June of recent years.

“We were quite worried about midweek bookings for the early summer season back in January, but it has been incredible over the past few days,” he said.

“Booking levels for late May and early June are now comparable with the peak season months of July and August.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook with people looking for short-stay bookings.”​

The good news for day-trippers and those heading on mini-breaks is that the fine weather is expected to last into next week.

Met Éireann’s Brandon Creagh said today will see temperatures climbing to 25C, although Ulster could have patches of cloud cover.

“Saturday will be another sunny and dry day with just scattered clouds,” he added.

“It will be cloudy to begin in northern parts, but will clear in the afternoon. The highest temperatures will be 18C to 23C.

“There will be a clear and sunny start to Sunday with clouds possibly developing over the western half of the country later on in the day before clearing again. Highest temperatures will be 18C to 25C, cooler in eastern coastal areas.”