Bank Holiday Monday weather: mostly dry with sunny spells developing, Met Éireann forecasts

Light showers are expected to clear early this morning bringing a generally dry day overall.

Starting cloudy in many areas, it is expected to gradually brighten as the day goes on with decent sunny spells developing, Met Éireann forecasts.

Temperatures will be moderate, ranging between 13C and 17C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

Staying dry tonight, some variable cloudy is expected to move in. This will be followed with mist and fog as winds fall light and calm.

It will be a chiller night with lows of 2C and highest temperatures will his 6C in the northern half of the country where some grass frost may develop. Some areas in the southern half of the country will see temperatures sit around 5C and 9C.

Tuesday is expected to bring hazy sunshine in the early morning, however cloud will increase from the southwest through the afternoon,

It is expected to be dry in most places, but some patchy rain and drizzle will affect Atlantic coastal areas at times.

Temperatures are expected to range between 13C and 17C.

Becoming cloudier overnight, there is a chance of some patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Leinster is expected to remain mainly dry.

It is expected to be a milder night with lowest temperatures sitting at 7C and highest at 10C.