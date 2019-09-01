Back-To-School feeling returns as changeable weather and fresh mornings are forecast

The Back-To-School feeling has returned with a bang as changeable weather and fresh mornings are forecast for the days ahead.

Forecasters are predicting scattered showers and outbreaks of sunshine for the coming days, with the best of the weather expected in the south and east.

"The changeable weather pattern is set to continue over the next few days and it will feel rather fresh," Met Éireann's forecaster Matthew Martin said.

"Monday will be fairly cloudy and breezy and there will be scattered outbreaks of rain.

"On Tuesday, it looks like there will be a good deal of cloud across the country and patchy drizzle can be expected too.

"And then, Wednesday will be bright and blustery with good sunshine and some passing showers".

Conditions are expected to improve slightly later in the week with a dry and sunny day predicted for Thursday, and a bright and blustery day forecast for Friday.

Temperatures will range between 15 and 20 degrees this week, with fresh south-west winds on the cards.

And it's a case of heading to the sunny south-east if you're looking to continue the summer feeling.

"The best weather will be in the east, south-east and south this week," Mr Martin added.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch have issued a warning to motorists as the school routine returns and the mornings continue to get darker.

According their records last year, there was a significant increase in the number of reported incidents, breakdowns and collisions reported to the AA as the return of schools caused a big increase in traffic volumes.

When compared to the statistics for August, the number of collisions nearly doubled.

During the final two weeks before the start of the new school season in 2018, 101 traffic disrupting incidents were reported to AA Roadwatch.

However, in the first two weeks of September this figure increased to 156 incidents – primarily on motorways, national roads and regional roads.

"Whatever the official definition is, for a lot of Irish families, Autumn starts on the 1st September when the schools return," Ruth Jephson, Acting Editor of AA Roadwatch said.

"When we speak about incidents, these are specifically those which either disrupted traffic or were on a major route. For instance, we may not receive word about a minor incident on a very quiet road but when a crash occurs on a motorway or an N road we’re likely to get plenty of people bringing it to our attention due to the disruption it can bring," Ms Jephson continued.

"As traffic returns to peak levels from September, there is an increased risk of these incidents occurring.

"Those commuting during the summer may have got used to much quieter routes and better driving conditions but they are now sharing the roads with significantly more vehicles and pedestrians so vigilance is key."

Online Editors