THOUSANDS will flock to beaches, lakes and forests this weekend as Ireland is set to sizzle in an 'Azores High' weather front that could see temperatures soar to 25C on Sunday.

The good news for staycationers and tourists alike is that, after a brief rain interruption next Tuesday and Wednesday, Ireland is set for another week of fine, settled weather.

Both RTE and Accuweather have indicated that, between July 9 and 30, there are rain shower forecasts for just three days.

Over that period, some parts of Ireland will see little or no rainfall.

However, Ireland won't enjoy the Mediterranean-style sunshine of the UK where temperatures are forecast to climb well above 30C.

Thousands are set to take to the roads to make the most of the sunshine - with the Gardaí and Road Safety Authority (RSA) urging people to drive with care and to slow down.

Gardaí warned that there will be speed checks and urged motorists to take particular care with other road users, especially cyclists and motorcyclists.

Lifeguards have now commenced operations at all marked Irish beaches – and campaigners urged people to heed water safety warnings amid a major increase in water sports activity.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI), the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI have appealed to people to follow safety rules and to adhere to all regulations when engaged in water sports.

A total of 79 people drowned in Ireland last year - almost 5pc more than in 2020.

WSI chief executive Roger Sweeney said drownings remain a significant public health issue.

"Drownings can happen quickly and silently and warmer weather sometimes lulls people into a false sense of security," he said.

"However, waterways are still quite cool which affects the muscles needed to swim safely back to shore. Swim at lifeguarded waterways or in designated bathing areas that are known to be safe and have ringbuoys present."

It is set to prove a bumper weekend for the Irish hospitality sector as it savours its first 'normal' tourism summer since 2019.

Both the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) and the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) reported strong bookings for July and August.

Mother Nature is set to lend a helping hand with good sunshine expected for 18 of the next 21 days - and with long-range forecasts indicating good sunshine for early August as well.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will prove a largely dry and sunny day for Leinster and Munster though it will be cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with a few scattered outbreaks of rain possible.

The highest temperatures will be from 17C to 22C.

Sunday will see the highest temperatures with most areas enjoying 20C though some inland areas could see the mercury hitting 25C.

It will be a sunny day with some patches of cloud, the best of the weather being in the south.

Monday will be warm, dry and sunny though temperatures will slip back to around 21C or 22C.

Rain showers are likely on Tuesday though the weather will return to being dry, sunny and with temperatures hovering above 20C from Wednesday.

Met Éireann forecast

Met Éireann said cloudy conditions early this morning will clear and give way to long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 23C.

However, the forecaster said it will be mostly cloudy in the north today, with some patchy drizzle possible near north and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 17C to 23C are expected across the country, with the warmest conditions in the southeast.

There will be clear spells for a time tonight, but thickening cloud and patchy drizzle will spread eastwards later. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures 11C to 14C.

Met Éireann said Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist in places. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with spells of warm sunshine developing, and highest temperatures of 16C to 23C. It will be coolest in Ulster and warmest in Munster.

Tomorrow night will be largely dry and mild with clear spells, some mist or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 10C to 14C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be warm and largely dry with good sunny spells developing after some early morning mist or drizzle. It will be a hot day, with highest temperatures of 20C to 25C. It will be warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

The fine weather is set to continue on Monday, with good spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 21C to 26C or 27C.

Monday night will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will be a cloudier day, with rain and drizzle developing in the west and north and later spreading south eastwards. Tuesday will not be as warm as previous days, with highest temperatures of 16C to 21C – warmest in Leinster.

“Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells. light winds and temperatures reaching the high teens to low twenties,” Met Éireann said.