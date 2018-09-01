Autumn brings warm and humid conditions as temperatures to reach 23 degrees

The first day of Autumn has brought warm and humid conditions with temperatures of up to 23 degrees expected throughout the weekend.

The first day of Autumn has brought warm and humid conditions with temperatures of up to 23 degrees expected throughout the weekend.

It's good news for music revellers at Electric Picnic as the weekend is expected to stay warm and mostly dry.

“At the moment, it is mostly cloudy across the country with patches of mist and drizzle, but these will tend to die away and the day will gradually brighten up,” a Met Eireann forecaster told RTE Radio One.

“It will become warm and humid with some bright and sunny spells developing, but still a fair amount of cloud.”

The south and east of the country will see “the best of the sunshine,” whereas the north will be the recipients of “a little drizzle at times.”

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to range between 17 to 22 degrees, with the conditions getting “milder” with “fog and patches of drizzle” as night comes around.

Sunday is expected to start on a dry note, with sunny spells across the country.

The conditions in the west will gradually spread eastwards as the day goes on, and will reach the east coast by late afternoon.

Met Eireann said it should be dry for the much of All-Ireland final tomorrow, with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

Ireland’s weather for the upcoming week will be dominated by “high pressure” conditions, as the first week of Autumn looks set to be a mostly dry affair.

“There will be good dry spells throughout the week,” said Met Eireann. “But there will also be a fair amount of clouds further north and the odd spot of rain and drizzle on northwest coast, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

All in all, it looks like it’s going to be a dry week, with temperatures expected to range between 15 to 19 degrees.

Online Editors