Many people across the country are basking in the sun and making the most of the heatwave but others may be willing it to an end.

So far, Ireland has endured nearly seven days of hot conditions and as temperatures are expected to exceed 30C today, is the end of the heat in sight?

Met Éireann said it will be very warm or hot on Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally between 27C to 29C with highs of 30C possible for the second day in a row.

It will be warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally between 15C. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest.

The forecaster said the hot temperature is expected to break on Sunday.

While it will still be a fairly warm day with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s, it is going to gradually break down as the day goes on.

There will be some heavy showers developing through the afternoon with the potential for thundery downpours which will mark a change for more unsettled conditions during the start of next week.

Temperatures will slowly drop back towards more average conditions for the month of August.

Current indications suggest that Monday will be a cloudier day overall with scattered showers, potentially heavy for some.

The forecaster said more cloudy conditions will also decrease the solar UV index as the heat will be less intense.

Temperatures will begin to recede with highest temperatures between 18C in the north to 24C in the south with light to moderate northerly winds.

Tuesday will be a cooler and cloudier day once again with scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be around average in the high teens or low twenties in a moderate northerly breeze.

A further outlook shows that it will feel much fresher for the rest of next week with temperatures generally in the high teens or low twenties, low pressure will bring further showers at times.

