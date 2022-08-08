It will be a warm and sunny day today to kickstart a week of sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s.

A region of high pressure lingering near Ireland will mean heatwave conditions with temperatures verging towards 30 degrees by Thursday or Friday and right through next weekend.

Any fog lingering in places will lift early on Monday morning to reveal long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures on Monday will range from 18-23 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

Monday night will see lows of 8-12 degrees, before another dry day on Tuesday with a good deal of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, remaining warmest in the southeast. Light winds, westerly or variable.

“The ongoing high pressure will keep our weather very settled for the rest of the week with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country. Temperatures will become very warm towards the weekend,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise further up to 26 degrees in the southeast - dry with good sunshine throughout the day.

A feature of the heatwave this week will be warm nights with temperatures not dipping below the mid-teens overnight in warmer counties.

Thursday will be “very warm”, dry and sunny, with highs of 27 degrees. It will again be the southeast that seems the warmest of the weather, while nighttime lows will be 11-16 degrees.

Friday will see temperatures climb even further towards 30 degrees to ring in the start of what will be a sweltering weekend. The southwest will have the warmest of the weather while maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.

Conal Ruth, a forecaster at Met Éireann, said people should take greater care if swimming this weekend and to “lash on the suncream” if going outside as the UV index and the risk of sunburn will be quite high.



