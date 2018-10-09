A storm currently brewing in the Atlantic could batter the country with gusts of up to 150kmh later this week.

A storm currently brewing in the Atlantic could batter the country with gusts of up to 150kmh later this week.

Atlantic storm 'could batter country with gusts of up to 150km/h'

A yellow rainfall warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo is currently in place as a slow-moving band of rain continues to bring heavy showers, ranging from 25mm to 40mm.

Two separate yellow marine warnings have also been issued on coasts from Valentia to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

They will be in place until 3pm today, but more warnings look likely to be issued as the weather is forecast to get more severe.

Galway City Council's weather assessment team met yesterday to assess the approaching storm.

A spokesperson said the western county was experiencing a period of "very high astronomical spring tides", which would last until Thursday.

But it's not all bad news for this week, with temperatures tomorrow expected to reach up to 21C before the storm hits.

Warning of the storm brewing on Thursday into Friday, Met Éireann said: "Strong to gale force southerly winds could potentially give some damaging gusts, especially in the west."

Cathal Nolan, of Midland Weather Channel, said: "While there remains a level of uncertainty regarding the exact track and strength of the storm, it does look as though south-western, western and northern coastal counties will see the very worst of the conditions."

Irish Independent