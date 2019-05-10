AFTER something of a false start in recent days it appears summer is - finally - set to arrive.

At last! Summer on the way with temperatures set to soar to 20 degrees

Met Eireann says that this weekend is set to be a warm one with dry spells and sunshine expected across the country.

However, it will be next week before the sunshine really takes off with temperatures expected to reach into the 20s.

There will be a mix of showers and sunny spells on Friday with the heaviest occurring in the afternoon and the possibility of "an isolated thundery one" around this time.

Temperatures will reach highs of between 10 to 14 degrees with "light variable breezes" throughout.

As we make our way into the weekend expect dry spells across Saturday and Sunday with "good sunshine" on both days.

Almost calm conditions and temperatures ranging between 11 to 14 degrees is expected for most of Saturday.

Temperatures will rise on Sunday to between 13 to 17 degrees with a southeasterly breeze with highest temperatures expected across Connacht and the Midlands.

Looking forward into next week Met Eireann say they are expecting temperatures ranging between 13 to 20 degrees, with Wednesdays and Thursdays set to be the warmest days.

Highest temperatures will occur in the west while Southeasterly breezes will continues to "keep it a little cooler near the south-Munster, Leinster and east-Ulster coast."

Online Editors