Are we in for a white Christmas in Ireland with odds slashed on snow on December 25?

A child has fun in the snow in Dublin last year. Picture: Mark Condren

We could be in for some pre-festive snow, with Met Éireann forecasting colder than average temperatures and the mercury set to drop to sub-zero on Thursday and bookies slashing the odds of a White Christmas.

One bookmaker has slashed the odds of snow on Christmas Day, saying it was “now even money” that it would snow on December 25 anywhere in Ireland.

The odds with the bookies are 4/1 for snow on Christmas Day in Dublin or Belfast.

According to Met Éireann, there is “uncertainty” over the weather in the weeks ahead but by Thursday the mercury will have dipped to -1C.

By Friday next week temperatures will have dropped to -2C early in the morning but will only manage to rise to 1C by midday.

Meanwhile Met Éireann’s four-week forecast chart reveals that up until Thursday December 8 an easterly airflow will “draw colder air from continental Europe over Ireland.”

Week 2 on the chart, from Friday, December 9, to Thursday, December 15, highlights colder conditions than average with “potential for frosty nights”.

Week 3, from Friday, December 16, to Thursday, December 22, states “uncertainty increases,” and by week 4 - Friday 23 to Thursday, December 29 - there is a “large amount of uncertainty.”

While many morning commuters may already be feeling the bite of winter, it seems we could be experiencing much milder temperatures this week than we are set to next week.

Friday’s temperatures are ranging from 8C to 11C and on Saturday we will see 6C to 9C during the day.

Saturday is forecast to be dry but it will become cloudier in the afternoon with the chance of drizzle or light showers, according to Met Éireann.

Sunday is set to be cold and breezy but with temperatures of between 5C and 8C, we are nowhere near snow as of yet.

Meanwhile, bookies Ladbrokes have slashed the odds of snow on Christmas Day anywhere in Ireland. The bookies said it was “now even money” that it would snow on December 25.

The odds with the bookies are 4/1 for snow on Christmas Day in Dublin or Belfast.