Arctic temperatures bring snow, sleet, hail, thunder and wintry showers this weekend

Wintry showers, snow, sleet, hail, thunder and sunny spells - it's all on the cards this weekend.

Wintry showers, snow, sleet, hail, thunder and sunny spells - it's all on the cards this weekend.

Another frost day with a mix of sunny and wintry showers, according to Met Éireann.

Cold this morning w/ frost & icy patches in some sheltered areas, especially in Ulster. Risk of some snow showers at first in the NW. Today will be cold with sunny spells & wintry showers. The best of any dry periods will be in the E. Highs 2 to 6 degrees w/ fresh, gusty W winds. pic.twitter.com/q1Dj8WsVaQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2018

It will feel slightly colder than yesterday with highest temperatures between 2C and 6C. There will be frost and icy patches in some sheltered areas, especially in Ulster.

More snow is expected to hit Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, as drivers are being warned to slow down to avoid accidents after a fatal collision and series of mini-crashes. An orange warning was issued by Met Éireann as the mercury last night dipped into sub-zero temperatures once again. The warning won't be lifted until at least midday.

Cold & breezy today with sunny spells & showers. The showers will be a mix of rain, hail, sleet, & snow. There is a slight risk of thunder. Highest temperatures generally 2 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh & gusty west to northwest winds, but strong along Atlantic coasts. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 18, 2018

The wintry showers will continue into the night in many areas, turning into snow on hills and mountains and a risk of hail and thunder. Temperatures are expected to plunge to -1C.

The cold will continue into Friday morning with a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers and highest temperatures of between 3C and 6C. There's a risk of sleet and snow across the country on Saturday with plenty of heavy showers spreading across the country.

However, it will feel milder on Sunday with temperatures jumping to between 8C and 11C.

Meanwhile, the AA Roadwatch are asking drivers to slow down and increase stopping distances in areas of ice and frost.

Conor Faughnan, AA director of consumer affairs said he urged caution for all road users, including pedestrians at risk on icy pavements. "Unfortunately there was a fatality on the M7 on Tuesday night near Nenagh on the road from Dublin to Limerick and the motorway was closed," he said. "And there was another significant crash on the motorway near Galway just east of the city on Tuesday night.

"We won't know what caused these crashes for some time but we must remind drivers in these conditions to slow down and increase their stopping distances. "Black ice is a real danger. It isn't visible to the eye, so if you're driving too fast for the road conditions, you could skid out of control."

Mr Faughnan called on motorway users to drive well below the 120kmh maximum speed limit and said it was vital for drivers to increase stopping distances.

Online Editors