There is "all hands on deck" at Met Éireann as forecasters track the path of Hurricane Lorenzo ahead of its predicted arrival in the north Atlantic on Thursday.

There is "all hands on deck" at Met Éireann as forecasters track the path of Hurricane Lorenzo ahead of its predicted arrival in the north Atlantic on Thursday.

'All hands on deck' at Met Éireann as forecasters track path of Hurricane Lorenzo

Lorenzo is expected to "track close to Ireland on Thursday" as an ex-hurricane, according to forecasters.

Met Éireann are now sharing and receiving regular updates from their colleagues in the UK and the USA as forecasters carefully watch the progress of the most powerful storm ever monitored so far north so early in the hurricane season.

"It's all hands on deck here until the danger passes," Met Éireann forecaster Pat Clarke told RTÉ Six One News this evening.

"At the moment the predicted track has the centre of the ex-hurricane travelling through the west of Ireland, but it's not certain what exact track it will take."

For now, Wednesday is set to prove a bright, dry day with temperatures of around 15C.

"For rainfall, the total has been 25-35mm, and there could be the risk of some spot flooding from that. Then that rain will begin to fizzle out by tomorrow morning, and clear away the east and will turn quite breezy for a while," forecaster Matthew Martin said.

"Then it will dry up tomorrow afternoon and evening. Then we'll have a cold night tomorrow night, cold and dry with clear skies. That will lead us into a mostly dry day on Wednesday with a good Autumn sunshine."

On Thursday, Hurricane Lorenzo could hit Ireland with winds and heavy rainfall.

However, forecasters said Hurricane Lorenzo - which was a category-five storm, the most powerful possible, before dropping back to a category-four - will likely weaken to a cyclone depending on its track as it approaches Europe over the coming days.

If Lorenzo or its remnants hit Ireland, it is likely that the most the country will experience are very blustery conditions and the potential for heavy rainfall.

The hurricane is currently near the Azores and moving at a slow rate - but there is major doubt over where it will track over the next 72 hours.

The storm, if it weakens but heads in the direction of Ireland, will have a significant effect on the country's later-week weather conditions.

Lorenzo currently boasts wind speeds of more than 260kmh.

If, as expected, it weakens to a cyclone, its maximum wind gusts will be around 120kmh, with sustained wind speeds below 100kmh.

Lorenzo, if it does veer toward Ireland, will arrive off the Connacht coast late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday.

Online Editors