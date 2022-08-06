Sunseekers make the most of hot weather at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Most of Ireland will enjoy spells of sunshine this weekend before warmer weather moves in and takes temperatures up to 26 degrees.

The weekend will see a mix of sunshine, warm weather and showers but next week is forecast to be hotter again with the mercury to rise above the mid-20s by Wednesday.

Met Éireann have said that a belt of high pressure is to remain positioned close to Ireland for the coming week, bringing with it largely dry weather and sunny spells.

Saturday morning will see a relatively dry start to the weekend before cloud sweeps in during the afternoon and most of the country will experience light showers. This will clear again by evening, leaving sunny spells to develop nationwide. Maximum temperatures will generally range 17 to 20 degrees today.

On Sunday, the large majority of the country will enjoy fine sunshine with just very scattered showers, mainly confined to North Ulster, with the best of the sun expected to grace Munster and South Leinster. Temperatures will begin to creep up on Sunday with highs ranging from 18-22.

By Monday, Met Éireann is predicting the aforementioned high pressure belt will result in Ireland seeing little or no rain and sunny spells for much of next week.

“There is the possibility of a few light showers in the west and north of the country [on Monday] with maximum temperatures from 19-23 degrees,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with long spells of sunshine and just the small chance of a few light showers in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures ranging 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. Mist and fog will develop in places as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

“Another dry and mostly fine day is forecast for Wednesday with long spells of sunshine. Feeling somewhat warmer than preceding days with highs of 22 to 26 degrees with light southwest winds. Long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog developing once again in mostly light winds. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees”.

There will be little change for the latter half of next week with warm sunshine and scattered cloud forecast with highs again expected to be in the mid-20s.