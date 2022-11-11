75-year November temperature record broken as Shannon Airport records minimum 15.5C overnight

Shannon Airport recorded the highest minimum temperature ever in November as temperatures did not fall below 15.5C overnight on Thursday.

This surpasses the previous record of 14.6C by nearly a full degree, Met Éireann confirmed, while five other weather stations also broke their minimum temperature records.

The previous record of 14.6 has stood since 1947, where it was recorded at Valentia Island, and has been equalled twice in the past 11 years at Phoenix Park and again at Valentia.

This comes as unseasonably warm weather continues to dominate as Met Éireann said it was “very mild for the time of year”.

The mild weather will continue until Sunday night as temperatures in the mid-teens are forecast for the weekend before a dip on Monday to temperatures more in line with the average for mid-November.

It remained mild and humid on Friday with numerous weather stations across the country clocking 17 degrees at 3pm.

Andrew Doran Sherlock, a Met Éireann forecaster, said a very mild airmass is to blame for Ireland’s record-breaking temperatures.

“There’s a very, very mild airmass that’s being brought up. There is a broad area of low pressure complex in and around Iceland and there's quite a strong high pressure based over mainline Europe. So, between them, we're getting quite a strong flow coming up from the south, which is quite mild air. So it's just very unusual to have such a strong flow at this time of year,” Andrew said.

“People may notice there isn’t a huge variance between today and yesterday and there isn’t even a huge variation between daytime and nighttime temperatures because, due to the time of year, we’re not getting much in the way of solar heating. It’s all down to the airmass,” Andrew said.

While it is always very hard to link any one event to climate change, Andrew said that it makes record-breaking instances such as Thursday night “far more likely”.

“Events like this are made more likely by climate change. So it's very hard to say, Oh, this particular event, there's climate attribution, but that takes a bit of time to study. These events are absolutely made more likely because of climate change, though.

“Last night for instance, broke a record and a temperature that has only occurred three times in the past 75 years,” Andrew said.