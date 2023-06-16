Yousaf rejects claim of collusion between police and media in SNP finances probe

Scotland’s First Minister has said he does not believe there has been collusion between the police and media during the investigation into the SNP’s finances. Humza Yousaf was speaking after one of his backbench MSPs had accused the press of making a “big play” of the arrest of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. She was questioned by officers from Police Scotland on Sunday as part of Operation Branchform, which is looking into what has happened to money raised by the party for a second independence referendum. Ms Sturgeon was released without charge, pending further investigation, on Sunday evening.