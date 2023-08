'You can't have a Goldilocks approach to Housing like Sinn Féin' - Simon Harris criticises objection to housing developments

'You can't have a Goldilocks approach to Housing like Sinn Féin' - Simon Harris criticises objection to housing developments. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin, criticises Sinn Fein for objecting to housing developments that doesn't meet its 'Goldilocks' criteria.