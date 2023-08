A miniscule penknife believed to be the smallest in the world will be auctioned this month. The incredible item was made by a Sheffield cutler in the mid-19th century and handed down to a distant relative. The knife is part of a large collection which could achieve £40,000-£50,000 when sold at Hansons Auctioneers on August 15. Interview with Matt Crowson, militaria valuer at Hansons.