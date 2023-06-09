'We stand in solidarity with the people of France', says Cleverly after playground stabbing
Speaking at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says the UK 'stands ready to help the French authorities in any way we can' after a knife attack at a French playground. The suspected knifeman was arrested after several very young children – including one in a pushchair – were stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps. Adults were also attacked in the town of Annecy on Thursday. At least two children and one adult have been left with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.