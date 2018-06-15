WATCH: Shocking footage released of youths knife-fighting in McDonald's

Dramatic footage of a group of teenagers engaged in a knife fight in a McDonald's restaurant in the UK has been released.

The video clip shows the teenagers bursting into the McDonald's branch in Penge, south east London in April 2017. An elderly woman can be seen falling to the ground as the boys knock her over and fall out on to the street.

Passersby can be seen running back from the scene as the teenagers lunge at each other with the knives. Among the teenagers was Tyler Ralph from Herfordshire, who was recently convicted for stabbing a 17-year-old to death.

Five months after the McDonald's knife fight, Ralph- who was 16-years-old at the time- was involved with the group stabbing of Kyle Yule (17) in Gillingham, Kent. The footage was released last week following the conviction of Ralph and four others. According to the video, Ralph was sentenced to detention for life with a minimum of 16 years.

Along with the McDonald's clip, the jury were also shown footage of Ralph brandishing a sword and picking up other weapons in what appears to be a Snapchat video.

Online Editors