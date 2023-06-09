Suspect in playground attack denied French asylum, minister says

A knifeman who stabbed a group of children in the French Alps – including a British girl – had been denied asylum in France just days before the attack, according to a minister. The man, who French police said is a 31-year-old Syrian, attacked four children and two adults at a lakeside park in Annecy on Thursday. According to reports, the British girl is a three-year-old who was on holiday in the area. Dozens of tributes including flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages were left at the park on Thursday night, with messages including “Love Annecy”, and “Children I don’t know you but in this hour you are fighting”.