Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia has re-opened for the first time in 7 years.

Home > Videos > World News Video Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia has re-opened for the first time in 7 yearsIran's embassy in Saudi Arabia has re-opened for the first time in 7 yearsOlivia LynottYesterday at 16:10Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia has re-opened for the first time in 7 years. Popular VideosMoreDevastating fire in Kerry sand dunesAn inside look at Joanna Cooper's stunning wedding to rugby star Conor MurrayMeath school children perform Harry Styles song ahead of sold-out Slane concert Latest World News VideoApocalyptic before and after scenes as wildfire smoke consumes New York City skylineSmoke covers New York during a huge wildfireThe Princess of Wales shows of sporting skills in game of walking rugbyBoy dies after ‘isolated incident’ at Lewis Capaldi’s old schoolNew York, Toronto and Ottawa hit by smoke clouds following Canadian wildfiresIran's embassy in Saudi Arabia has re-opened for the first time in 7 yearsPrince Harry arrives in the High Court in London for a second day give evidence in phone hacking casePolice release footage of crash caused by a car going wrong way along M5A shooter has killed two people in Richmond, Virginia outside a high school graduationPope Francis to undergo intestinal surgeryShow more Top StoriesMental HealthShame, stigma, losing touch with reality but hope and healing too – what it’s like to live with psychosisThe Indo DailyThe Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s convictionPoliticsFine Gael at war: TD says Paschal Donohoe wasn’t in loop over tax-cut opinion piece because ‘he would have put a stop to it’Irish NewsTeenager dies in e-bike accident in Dublin Latest NewsMoreRugby IRFU in talks with RFU over plan to save London Irish10:07World News Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea09:50Videos One major retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products09:49Irish Business Barryroe ditches €20m share sale in wake of permit refusal09:40Entertainment X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson alleges ‘bullying’ on reality shows as she calls for investigation09:35Videos Health Secretary says a £40 million trial on the drugs to tackle obesity is09:23Celebrity News Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain09:14North America LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires 09:03World News Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack09:03World News Video Apocalyptic before and after scenes as wildfire smoke consumes New York City skyline09:02