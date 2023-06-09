Children injured in French playground stabbing 'stable'

A British girl who was one of four children stabbed in a knife attack in the French Alps was on holiday in the area. The knifeman attacked the group of children - aged between 22 months and three years - and two adults at a lakeside park in Annecy on Thursday. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian man, had tried to claim asylum in France but it was refused on Sunday because he had previously been granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.