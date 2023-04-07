Women's quiet diplomacy kept channels open ahead of 1998 peace deal

Local level contact between women across the divide during Northern Ireland's darkest days helped pave the way for the peace process, a leading community worker has said. Scores of women, who rarely made the headlines, founded the first domestic violence refuges, integrated schools, supported victims and and fostered relationship across the towering peace walls. In 1998 when the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was signed, talks chair Senator George Mitchell paid tribute to the people of Northern Ireland as the real heroes and heroines of the peace process. International Fund for Ireland boss Paddy Harte echoed this and also emphasised the role of women, describing "an awful lot of work in extraordinary times which created the building blocks which led up to" the peace accord. Avila Kilmurray said apple tarts were among the tactics used to keep all sides engaging with each other. She said there was a lot of politics going on at a local level during the Troubles which "really had more of an impact on people's lives". Originally from Dublin, Ms Kilmurray was drawn to the political situation in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s-70s, and was recruited by the Quakers to work in Londonderry. She got involved in the early days of the women's and community movement, and helped to set up the first Women's Aid refuge in the city, despite officials telling her there was no need for it. Anne Carr started her community involvement through joining the integrated education movement, helping to set up the first formally integrated primary school in Newcastle, Co Down. She went on to work for Women Together campaigning to end the violence in Northern Ireland and raising key issues such as the needs of victims of the Troubles. They helped support the start of the Wave Trauma Centre.