Woman punched to ground after Belfast city centre altercation

Police are investigating a reported assault in Belfast city centre on Saturday morning after footage was shared on social media which appears to show a woman being punched to the ground. The PSNI said the reported assault took place in the Patterson’s Place area of the city shortly after 2am and said a man was arrested before later being released on police bail. "One man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and subsequently de-arrested, before being released on bail pending further enquiries,” they added. “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 282 of 24/6/23.”