Woman cleared of cruelty to pony hits out at damage caused by social media

A woman who was cleared of cruelty to one of her horses has said that the damage caused by a “trial by social media” is “irreversible” and that she received hand-delivered death threats because of the incident. Sarah Moulds was found not guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey child’s pony named Bruce Almighty, after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday. She had been seen kicking and slapping the animal in over four seconds in a video taken by hunt saboteurs after a foxhound hunt in November 2021.