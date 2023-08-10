Wolves move quickly to appoint Gary O’Neil following Julen Lopetegui departure

Wolves have moved swiftly to install Gary O’Neil as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement as head coach. The 40-year-old, the club’s first British coach in six years, was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite guiding the Cherries to survival. He has signed a three-year deal after Wolves and Lopetegui came to an “agreement to part ways” on Tuesday after disagreements over recruitment and the direction of the club. “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club,” said sporting director Matt Hobbs.