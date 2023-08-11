Wolves call came as surprise to Gary O’Neil with new PL season just days away

New Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admits he was surprised to get the call to replace Julen Lopetegui at Molineux but had no hesitation in joining. O’Neil, who was sacked as Bournemouth manager at the end of last season despite leading them to Premier League safety, has replaced Lopetegui after the Spaniard left over disagreements about transfers. The 40-year-old was lined up last week and was happy to get back in work so quickly, despite being given only five days to work with his team before Monday night’s opener at Manchester United. O’Neil perhaps has the right to feel aggrieved at being sacked by the Cherries, given he led them to survival in impressive fashion. But he has no hard feelings and is excited about the challenge ahead.