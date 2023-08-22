'Wolf that escaped from Dublin Zoo' revealed to be friendly pet from Ballyfermot

'Wolf that escaped from zoo' revealed to be friendly pet from Ballyfermot

The mystery over an ‘escaped wolf’ prowling the streets of Dublin has been solved – it's Blondie the giant dog from Labre Park in Ballyfermot.

A video of a large wolf-like creature stalking the suburbs of Kylemore has been going viral on Tik Tok, with claims that it was even an escaped wolf from Dublin Zoo.

A voice on the video can be heard saying: “That’s the wolf that got out of Dublin Zoo earlier on. That’s the wolf there!”.

But zoo bosses said all their animals were still in their enclosure, which deepened the mystery of what the nocturnal canine is.

The zoo spokesman said he could not shed light on the video of the animal, he did confirm that “all seven of the wolves in Dublin Zoo are accounted for”.

The animal is not a wolf, but a placid cross between a Husky and a German Shepard, and his name is Blondie.

“I thought it was very funny when the kids here showed me the video thinking Blondie was a wolf. He’s just a big pet. A softie,” said owner Joe Berry in Labre Park, not far from Kylemore.