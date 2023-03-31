Widow who lost five stone in her 50s says exercise changed her life

A 73-year-old widow who was overweight until she lost five stone in her 50s, transforming herself from “Mrs Blobby to The Green Goddess”, has said exercise has “changed (her) life” – and she has recently found love again through her work as a fitness coach. Denise (Dee) Bristow, who lives in Staines, Surrey, said her parents nicknamed her “Dicky Doughnut” when she was a baby, and she was called “fatty” at school. She explained that she hated playing sports and she was always the last person to be chosen by her peers during PE lessons, and she was put on her first diet by her GP at 10 years old.