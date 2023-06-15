Who is Scott van der Sluis? Shelbourne’s loss is Love Island’s gain

It was the transfer of the summer that no-one expected as Shelbourne reserve keeper Scott van der Sluis swapped this gloves for love, leaving the northside club for the sunny skies of Mallorca.

Van der Sluis’s football career is now very much on hold after he decided to participate in popular TV show Love Island. And while the netminder found game time hard to come by at Tolka Park, he has a pretty impressive CV at underage level.

Rumours around the League of Ireland went into overdrive when, just over a week ago, our own Daniel McDonnell revealed a player would be entering the villa of love.

Today Shelbourne confirmed it is Van der Sluis, with boss Damien Duff saying: “I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players.”

The 22-year-old did not play in the League of Ireland for Shels and his only appearance was an FAI Cup tie – a 4-0 win over Donegal’s Bonagee Celtic in the FAI Cup in August 2022.

He did sign a new contract with the club in November 2022 but this TV move prompted Duff to cut him loose.

“Scott’s a great kid, he has been brilliant around the place for us, but he’s gone to Love Island and he won’t be back,” Duff told Independent.ie’s Aidan Fitzmaurice.

“It’s good for me as I don’t switch off, all I do is spend hours on end on the laptop on Shelbourne and League of Ireland, when he does go on it will be the first reality TV show I’ll have watched in 25 years. I will be watching Love Island.

“If you knew Scott you’d know it’s him, it’s his personality. That’s him, wanting to be on a TV show but even if he’s knocked out after a week, I have tried to create a really serious working environment here and he won’t be coming back, but I wish him well.”

Van der Sluis has represented his country, Wales, 10 times from U-15 to U-17 level and left Welsh side Bangor before joining Shels.

As a life-long Liverpool fan, he left Manchester United in 2010 for Anfield, where he spent four years in the Academy before joining Swansea City in 2015.