Where was The Banshees of Inisherin filmed?

Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin is garnering rave reviews, including The Irish Independent’s, which called it “a triumph”. Seeing the trailer and production shots, featuring sweeping landscapes, craggy coastline and stone-built cottages under glowering skies, many viewers are wondering where this tale was captured. If you’re googling “Inisherin”, however, you’ll be disappointed – the titular location is a fictional island director Martin McDonagh envisaged off the west coast of Ireland.