‘When I told friends I was thinking of doing the Mini Marathon, they started to laugh’

A Dublin mother is taking part in the VHI Mini Marathon this weekend on behalf of her daughter, following a “horrific” experience when she was just a few months old.

Last year, Lauren O’Donovan woke up to her baby daughter vomiting and looking “grey in colour”.

The family rushed to Wexford General Hospital, where three-month-old Amelia was given antibiotics through an IV.

Three days later, she was about to be discharged when she started to have seizures that would go unexplained for weeks. Lauren says the experience was “horrific”.

Her daughter’s seizures got “progressively worse”, while almost every test to help identify the source of Amelia’s illness showed up negative.

“After what felt like an age, we were told that Amelia had contracted rotavirus, which explained the infection and vomiting but not what caused the seizure activity,” Ms O’Donovan said.

Following further tests and an MRI, the family learned Amelia had a “very rare” complication of rotavirus; she had suffered a stroke from the toxins caused by the virus.

“The consultants were as shocked as we were,” she said. “We were told that the stroke occurred in the right side of her brain and that there was damage done to her motor functions.”

Ms O’Donovan was told the waiting list to access disability support services was about two years long. The family was also referred onto Enable Ireland. In those first few weeks, it started to become obvious that there were issues with Amelia’s vision.

“She couldn’t seem to focus on people, images or objects,” Ms O’Donovan said. “She was following the sounds.”

A short time later, they were given an appointment with Enable Ireland Tymon North. “We were so lucky she had that early intervention,” she said. “Without their support, Amelia wouldn’t be half as well as she is now.

“We had to revert to black-and-white images to slowly retrain her eye muscles – and she’s improving.”

Amelia’s left arm and leg also appeared to be weaker and as she was beginning to get into the crawl position, her left leg was not bending as it should.

“The plasticity of a baby’s brain is very pliable at that age, and I think I was clinging on to that bit of hope… that if I do these exercises with her, that there’s a chance to help.

“She has progressed so well. When I first saw her using the walker, it was really emotional for me. She is also crawling now and starting to pull herself up to stand. To say we didn’t think we would see happen is an understatement.”

Ms O’Donovan joined baby sensory classes with Amelia, where she was initially “nervous” to share what she had been through as she chatted to other parents.

She said the most common response was “shock” when she was telling Amelia’s story.

“I was really a closed book,” she said. “I would say that she was unwell when she was a baby but wouldn’t go into detail. I’m not inclined to be very vulnerable with people but with this, I just felt like I couldn’t hold it in, that I have to be open, Once I started to talk about it, the support I received was huge.”

She signed up to the VHI Mini Marathon in an attempt to give back to Enable Ireland, creating a fundraiser on the GivenGain website that has raised thousands of euro.

“I wanted to challenge myself having watched Amelia overcome the challenges that came her way this year,” she said.

“It has really been a journey from start to finish. I started it to raise money for Enable Ireland, and it got me to speak about what happened. The more I spoke about it, the more I was able to process and accept it.

“I hated running, I hated PE. When I told friends that I was thinking of doing the Mini Marathon, they started to laugh.”

Now, running has helped give the young mother “headspace” and it is something she is going to stick with.

Amelia recently turned one, and Lauren struggles to think where they would be if Amelia was “still waiting to be seen”.

“It’s heartbreaking that people who desperately need services can’t access them, are constantly chasing and ringing, or can’t get seen to because they are on a long waiting list.”

Lauren is running her 10km for Enable Ireland and fundraising to contribute to the €2m in additional funding needed every year to cover the costs of providing disability services to families.

The 2023 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin city this bank holiday Sunday, June 4. For more information on the event, check out vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.