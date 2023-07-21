‘We’ve had enough of the rain!’ — couple selling up their D15 home to find sunshine

No52 Phoenix Park Avenue, Castleknock, Dublin 15 Asking price: €725,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 8201800 If you’ve considered upping sticks and moving country after the weeks of rain we’ve experienced recently, you’re not alone. In the thick of an Irish monsoon July and as Europe experiences a heatwave, UK-born couple, Michael Heneghan and Farrah Buhaza have had quite enough. Quite simply because of the rain they have just put their four-bedroom, three-storey terrace — 52 Phoenix Park Avenue in Castleknock — on the market and they’re getting out of sodden Ireland.