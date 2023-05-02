We’re not leading Wrexham transfer plans, say Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will take the lead on any new transfers as the club prepare for life back in the English Football League, according to co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Parkinson’s side produced a fitting Hollywood finale to their Vanarama National League promotion bid by securing the title to end a 15-year exile. Asked about the club’s transfer plans for the summer window in an interview for S4C, to be broadcast on Tuesday, McElhenney said: “We defer to Phil".