Welcome to Wrexham _ Season 2 Official Trailer

The boys are back in town. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. Returns 9.12 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the historic team. Dedicated supporters dream of returning to glory while bracing for the challenges that fame has brought to the community.