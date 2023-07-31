We were set back 10 years after NatWest shut account, says business owner

A business owner has said his company was “set back about 10 years” and saw contracts axed after its bank account was shut by NatWest without explanation last year. Mark Mansfield, 58, said he “lay awake all night” after he was unable to pay staff for months and saw shipments held at ports after being unable to access cash needed to run his export firm, Mekz. It comes as ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage has launched a new website amid plans to “build a powerful lobby group” to oppose de-banking after his own account was closed by Coutts, a private bank owned by NatWest, earlier this month. Mr Mansfield told the PA news agency he hopes that recent publicity surrounding instances of de-banking will help lead to improved transparency surrounding how banks act if they start having concerns regarding any accounts. He said he started Mekz, which specialises in exporting raw materials for the paints and packaging industry, with a particular focus on western Africa, in late 1993.