"We need to see much greater transparency in the future." Catherine Murphy says

"We need to see much greater transparency in the future. For example, we need declarations of interest, especially by contractors. Through a recent set of parliamentary questions I tabled about influencers, I discovered that some people can earn quite a lot of additional money. Doireann Garrihy was paid €20,000 for promoting the Cheltenham horse racing festival by the publicly funded Horse Racing Ireland, incredibly for promoting an event in a different jurisdiction. " Catherine Murphy says. Eoin McGee who hosted a TV programme about his bookHow to be Good with Money - and we all want to see people being good with money - was paid €17,000 by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Those kinds of issues need to be put on a register so we can have full transparency.