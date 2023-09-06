Watch: Ex-Galway star Johnny Glynn involved in controversial flashpoint in club hurling match

Galway disciplinary chiefs have yet to make a decision on whether to investigate an incident during Sunday’s senior hurling club match between Ardrahan and Sarsfields. The flashpoint – involving former Galway hurler Johnny Glynn of Ardrahan – has generated much debate online after it was highlighted during TG4’s live coverage of the game on Sunday. A video replay showed Morrissey pinned to the ground by Glynn, one of whose hands appeared to make contact with the Galway defender’s neck, before the Ardrahan man was dragged away.