Warm up for Women's Mini Marathon

Home > Videos Warm up for Women's Mini MarathonWarm up for Women's Mini MarathonAvril KinsellaYesterday at 19:34Warm up for Women's Mini Marathon Popular VideosMore‘When I told friends I was thinking of doing the Mini Marathon, they started to laugh’‘It’s a f***ing disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho confronts referee in car park after Europa League final defeatDramatic car chase in Tallaght Latest VideosFire service battle to stop blaze spreading through Wexford housesJose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final lossMelvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concerts | Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concertsJohnson hands WhatsApps and notebooks to Cabinet Office amid Covid inquiry rowBoy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach‘It’s a f***ing disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho confronts referee in car park after Europa League final defeatPilot scheme to offer free counselling in primary schools across seven counties‘When I told friends I was thinking of doing the Mini Marathon, they started to laugh’On This Day in History - 1st JunePhillip Schofield at centre of This Morning affair furore: a timeline of eventsShow more Top StoriesWeather‘Thanks for having me’ – forecaster Evelyn Cusack retires today after 42 years at Met ÉireannLife‘We won by one vote’ — the LGBTQ+ pioneers who led the fight to decriminalise homosexuality in Ireland 30 years agoPoliticsTax older workers more so younger people don’t pay for pension timebomb – watchdogCrimeKinahan crime gang’s relationship with ‘rogue state’ Iran puts them in the top tier of world’s most-wanted list Latest NewsMoreNorth America BREAKING | That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape, faces 30 years to life11:18Soccer ‘He always did what was right for United' – Roy Keane has a swipe at Alex Ferguson for missing derby clash11:16Crime LATEST | Inmate found dead in Midlands Prison11:11Videos Fire service battle to stop blaze spreading through Wexford houses10:47Videos Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss10:41Weather Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts highs of 25C as warm spell continues10:38Celebrity News And Just Like That: Sex And The City’s Samantha is back (for one scene)10:30Videos Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concerts | Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concerts10:16Weather ‘Thanks for having me’ – forecaster Evelyn Cusack retires today after 42 years at Met Éireann10:14Tennis ‘Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen’ – Novak Djokovic refuses to back down at French Open10:07