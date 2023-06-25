Vladimir Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner Group rebellion call

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia. Mr Putin addressed the nation on Saturday morning after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops reached a key Russian city. Mr Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Russia’s southern city Rostov-on-Don.