Video shows brazen thugs stealing motorbike from outside Dublin home in broad daylight

This is the moment when two brazen thieves snatch a motorbike in broad daylight from the front yard of a property in Rathmines, South Dublin on Friday.

In footage of the incident that was caught on camera, two masked men are seen grappling with the bike as a person screams for help.

One of the thieves has what appears to be an implement in his right hand.

The pair manhandle the machine across the yard with one of them pushing from behind while the other steers it onto the busy main road.

They then actually drop the machine in front of oncoming traffic as a woman rushes out of the property to confront them.

They then manage to get the engine started as two riders on mopeds pull up beside them and appear to assist them in their getaway.