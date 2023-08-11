Video of climbers walking over dying porter on K2 sparks controversy

A video showing what appears to be climbers walking past a dying porter has been shared widely online. It comes amid claims that the climbers were more interested in chasing records than helping the man.

The video shows what is said to be Mohammed Hassan, lying on his back after suffering an injury. Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila climbed Mount K2 in Pakistan on July 27, their 14th highest mountain in just over three months, becoming the world’s fastest climbers to scale all peaks above 8,000 metres in the shortest time.

In an interview with The Telegraph Harila denies claims that her team didn't do anything to help Hassan.