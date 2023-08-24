Video game technology helps paralysed woman speak, researchers say

Video game technology has helped a woman left paralysed after a stroke speak again, researchers report. Edinburgh-based Speech Graphics, and American researchers at UC San Francisco (UCSF) and UC Berkeley, say they have created the world’s first brain-computer interface that electronically produces speech and facial expression from brain signals. The development opens up a way to restore natural communication for those who cannot speak.

