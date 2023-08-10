Victims of Hawaii fires to receive help 'immediately', says Biden

US president Joe Biden says victims of the wildfires in Hawaii will get aid 'immediately'. At least 36 people have died as a result of wildfires in the town of Lahaina in Hawaii. Wildfires, whipped up by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, roared overnight forcing adults and children to dive into the sea for safety. Officials earlier said that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people were injured. Credit Bosco Jr Bae