Varadkar pledges unwavering solidarity with Ukraine on day-long visit to Kyiv

Ireland’s premier said coming to face to face with the horrors inflicted by Russia has convinced him that Ukraine will ultimately emerge from the war victorious. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes after holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. On a day-long unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital, Mr Varadkar visited the sites of several atrocities committed in the early weeks of the Russian invasion.