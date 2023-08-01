'Utter shock and disbelief' - Two teenage girls dead and two critical after crash on way to debs ball in Monaghan

Two teenage girls are dead and three other people are in hospital – two of them in critical condition – after a serious road crash as they travelled to a debs ball in Co Monaghan on Monday evening. People in Monaghan and surrounding counties were in shock as news filtered through, and the graduation event planned for students at a local secondary school was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy. The students were attending the Debs Ball for the class of 2023 at Largy College in Clones and the school remained open late on Monday night to welcome students returning from the cancelled celebration. In an update late on Monday night, gardaí confirmed that the two girls who died were aged 16 and 17 and were passengers in the single-vehicle collision at Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough Road. Another female teenager aged 18 is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital. The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is also in a critical condition and being treated in hospital in Belfast.