US Open : 'I feel pretty good' says Rory McIlroy as he ends the day one stroke behind lead

CREDIT: USGA Rory McIlroy held a share of the lead after two-putting the first for a birdie and then holing from 12 feet for another on the third, but that proved to be the longest putt the world number three holed all day. “I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days. “I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall pretty pleased with how today went. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow.”