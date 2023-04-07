US Masters: VIncent Hogan summarises mixed opening day for the Irish

Home > Videos US Masters: VIncent Hogan summarises mixed opening day for the IrishFri 7 Apr 2023 at 08:52US Masters: VIncent Hogan summarises mixed opening day for the IrishRead moreRory McIlroy insists Masters 72 is not disastrous: ‘I can shoot something in the mid-60s and get myself back in it’ Latest VideosMan City v Arsenal: Premier League match previewPrime Hydration drinks by YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSISwitch your mortgage this year - Sinead RyanThe scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holdersLeague of Ireland Premier Division Team of the WeekThe Equalizer 3 trailer: Denzel Washington returns for another round as Robert McCallKlopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League managerBig basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis MórGovernment announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supplyJames and Mount set to miss remainder of Chelsea's seasonShow more Top StoriesSoccerIreland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton Food ReviewsLucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurantEntertainmentHey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at allDublinStardust fire inquest: ‘I didn’t get to say goodnight’ says sister of teenage blaze victim Latest NewsMoreCourts Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat18:19Soccer UEFA in talks over salary cap and ‘everyone agrees’ – Aleksander Ceferin18:10Other Soccer ‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy18:09Videos Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview17:52Irish News Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up 17:50Business Facebook, YouTube and Twitter among platforms to face new EU content rules17:48Videos Prime Hydration drinks by YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI17:45Videos Switch your mortgage this year - Sinead Ryan17:45Celebrity News Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years17:45Videos The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders17:44